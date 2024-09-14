Ben Affleck Embraces Matt Damon's Wife After Matt's Heart-to-Heart with J Lo

Ben Affleck's leaning on his friends in the middle of his divorce ... giving a big hug and kiss to Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso.

The actor was spotted in Los Angeles arriving to a meeting and giving a little side hug and top-of-the-head smooch to his best bud's longtime partner ... a sweet moment between a pair of friends.

Luciana's clearly happy to see BA ... big grin on her face as she returns his side embrace on the sidewalk.

Affleck's clearly looking to his friends for support during this difficult split ... remember, he, Matt, Luciana and their kids grabbed dinner at the end of August together -- apparently laughing the night away.

As we told you ... Matt was recently photographed holding J Lo's hand during a discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival last week -- looking pretty damn serious.

People Mag reports the chat went on for 20 whole minutes ... so, it sounds like the pair touched on some deep topics at TIFF.

Matt and Luciana got close with J Lo during her marriage to Ben -- regularly hanging out at public functions together -- so their divorce puts a wrinkle in their closeness, ya gotta think.

As you know ... J Lo filed for divorce sans lawyer last month -- and, apparently the two don't have a prenup, so expect divorce proceedings to take awhile.

J Lo's looking fine after the filing ... showing off her abs while walking around in a crop top in L.A. Friday.