Jennifer Lopez Feeling Herself Amid Ben Affleck Divorce, Checks Out Her Abs

Jennifer Lopez is liking what she's seeing ... and what she's seeing is her toned abs in her reflection.

J Lo was checking herself out Sunday upon arrival at a Los Angeles airport ... giving herself a once-over in a reflective window after hopping off a private jet.

Casually dressed in sweatpants, Jennifer showed off her bare midriff in her return home from Canada ... landing in L.A. in the middle of a heatwave, which she's contributing to here.

Jen was coming back from the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new movie "Unstoppable" ... and she looks pretty unstoppable in another example of her post-breakup hotness.

Since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, J Lo has been looking her best ... whether it's in social media thirst traps, spa days, mansion tours or movie premieres.

Seems J Lo is signaling to Ben she's doing just fine without him, while simultaneously showing him what he's missing out on.