Ben Affleck 'Angry, Annoyed' By Kick Kennedy Romance Rumors

Ben Affleck is letting the ongoing chatter about his personal life get to him ... and is particularly frustrated with one rumor -- involving Kick Kennedy -- that just won't die.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ben finds the narrative that he’s dating -- or even friends with -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter ludicrous and crazy.

Remember, after Ben's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce on the 2-year anniversary of their lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia ... fans moved quickly to try and romantically link the actor to someone new.

That someone ended up being the American socialite ... whose connection to the Oscar winner has seemingly been blown way out of proportion.

We're told Ben's been "annoyed" by all the gossip, which may explain why a source connected to Kick is also telling TMZ ... KK has been telling people in her world she is "definitely not dating Ben."

TMZ broke the story last week from sources who vehemently denied they ever were an item.

Several media outlets continue to run with the narrative that they are a couple -- despite any visual evidence of them ever being together -- in fact, Affleck's longtime publicist Jennifer Allen explicitly said "There is no truth to any of it."

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen have several financial entanglements after not signing a prenup before their 2022 nuptials. Sources told us last month the former flames -- who have been separated since April -- have been trying to hash out a settlement for a while ... but the negotiations have led nowhere and now Bennifer isn't even speaking to each other.