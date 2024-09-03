Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ben Affleck 'Angry, Annoyed' By Kick Kennedy Romance Rumors

Ben Affleck Wicked Pissed Over Kick Kennedy Romance Rumor!!!

ben affleck Kick Kennedy
Getty Composite

Ben Affleck is letting the ongoing chatter about his personal life get to him ... and is particularly frustrated with one rumor -- involving Kick Kennedy -- that just won't die.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ben finds the narrative that he’s dating -- or even friends with -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter ludicrous and crazy.

Kick & RFK Jr.

Remember, after Ben's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce on the 2-year anniversary of their lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia ... fans moved quickly to try and romantically link the actor to someone new.

That someone ended up being the American socialite ... whose connection to the Oscar winner has seemingly been blown way out of proportion.

Kick Kennedy
Getty

We're told Ben's been "annoyed" by all the gossip, which may explain why a source connected to Kick is also telling TMZ ... KK has been telling people in her world she is "definitely not dating Ben."

TMZ broke the story last week from sources who vehemently denied they ever were an item.

Several media outlets continue to run with the narrative that they are a couple -- despite any visual evidence of them ever being together -- in fact, Affleck's longtime publicist Jennifer Allen explicitly said "There is no truth to any of it."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Together -- Bennifer Through The Years!
Launch Gallery
happier times Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen have several financial entanglements after not signing a prenup before their 2022 nuptials. Sources told us last month the former flames -- who have been separated since April -- have been trying to hash out a settlement for a while ... but the negotiations have led nowhere and now Bennifer isn't even speaking to each other.

So, with drama like this going on ... it's safe to say Ben has little time for romance.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later