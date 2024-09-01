Jennifer Lopez in IG Photos Living Her Best Life W/O Ben Affleck

If Jennifer Lopez is upset that her marriage to Ben Affleck crashed and burned, you sure wouldn’t know it from her latest Instagram post ... ‘cause she looks like one happy camper!

J Lo posted a series of IG photos Saturday, showing her enjoying her life immensely this Labor Day weekend.

The images include shots of J Lo modeling her shapely body in bathing suits, licking an ice cream cone at a counter and taking a smiling selfie with a friend.

She also wrote a message saying, “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” while wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with, “she’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”

Whether J Lo was trying to tell Ben she’s doing just fine without him was not totally clear … but it certainly seemed that way.

The IG post came on the heels of J Lo's Friday outing in L.A., where she was spotted without the huge green gem ring Ben gave her when they were still a loving couple.

In April, their relationship fell apart, as the two officially separated. Two weeks ago, TMZ broke the story ... J Lo filed for divorce from Ben after roughly 2 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.