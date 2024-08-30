Leah Remini Files For Divorce, No Lawyer, Just Like Old BFF Jennifer Lopez

Leah Remini's officially filed to divorce her husband ... and, it looks like she's taking cues from her on-again, off-again friend Jennifer Lopez -- 'cause she did it sans lawyer.

The actress filed the documents late Thursday night ... citing irreconcilable differences as the reason she and Angelo Pagán are calling it quits after more than 2 decades of marriage.

LR listed the date of separation as August 1 and checked the box to block the court's ability to award either of them spousal support. While the 2 share a daughter, Sofia, she turned 20 in June ... so no question of child support.

The big news here ... Remini filed the docs pro per, meaning she did it without a lawyer -- just like J Lo did earlier this month when she filed to divorce Ben.

Remember, Leah and Jennifer have been friends for years ... though some outlets reported the 2 had a falling out around the time Bennifer tied the knot ... and only recently reconciled.

We do know Leah Remini chose to skip Jennifer and Ben's wedding to hang with her daughter before she left for college ... a bit of a slight given how close the 2 ladies have been for years.

Remini announced her plan to file for divorce Thursday ... announcing a lot of thought and care went into ending the nearly 30-year-long relationship -- saying the 2 realized they've changed a ton and no longer fit together.