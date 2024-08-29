Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Leah Remini Says She's Getting Divorced

Leah Remini I'm Getting Divorced

Leah Remini says she and her husband are waving the white flag on their marriage ... deciding a divorce is in their best interest.

The actress announced Thursday she and her actor husband, Angelo Pagán, are getting divorced after 28 years together and 21 years of marriage.

Leah says a lot of thought and care went into their decision to pull the plug ... and she says they realized they had changed as individuals and they're tired of playing roles that don't fit them anymore.

Despite the divorce, Leah claims her bond with Angelo is still strong and they're going to remain friendly ... and she says they feel like 21 years of marriage is a success in its own right.

Leah and Angel met way back in 1996 and in 2003 they tied the knot.

No child custody or support issues here ... Leah and Angelo have one daughter together, who is now 20 years old.

Leah says she's sharing news of their divorce because their marriage was very public ... they had a TLC reality show together and filmed VH1 specials as husband and wife.

