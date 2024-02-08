Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Beyoncé's Wax Figure Compared to Leah Remini on Social Media

Beyoncé Queen Bey or 'King of Queens'??? Wax Figure Dragged By Fans

2/8/2024 7:08 AM PT
beyonce leah ramini main
Getty Composite/Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Beyoncé reigns over her Beyhive ... but a new wax figure has social media thinking of Queens, New York, instead of the international pop sensation.

Here's the deal ... Madame Tussauds Blackpool, over in the UK, unveiled a statue of a pair of singer-songwriters Wednesday -- Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. While Gaga's recreation received little in the way of reaction, Beyoncé's had fans doing a double-take.

beyonce wax figure
Getty Composite

The general consensus ... Bey's life-size statue looks less like the 32-time Grammy winner and more like actress Leah Remini.

Check it out ... the statue's wearing a classic Bey outfit, and they captured her hair pretty well, but the face does seem to share some striking features with Leah -- and folks on social media were confused once they realized it's not supposed to be LR.

leah remini twitter collage

FWIW ... stuff like this happens semi-frequently with Madame Tussauds -- like Dwayne Johnson's statue racking up Vin Diesel comparisons or Lil Wayne blasting his own likeness.

Basically, it seems hella difficult to work with wax and even tougher to appease hordes of fans .... so, sometimes a Queen ends up looking like "The King of Queens" wife!

No word on whether Bey's seen the statue ... or if a Jay-Z/Kevin James wax mashup is on its way!

