Beyoncé's Wax Figure Compared to Leah Remini on Social Media

Beyoncé reigns over her Beyhive ... but a new wax figure has social media thinking of Queens, New York, instead of the international pop sensation.

Here's the deal ... Madame Tussauds Blackpool, over in the UK, unveiled a statue of a pair of singer-songwriters Wednesday -- Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. While Gaga's recreation received little in the way of reaction, Beyoncé's had fans doing a double-take.

The general consensus ... Bey's life-size statue looks less like the 32-time Grammy winner and more like actress Leah Remini.

Check it out ... the statue's wearing a classic Bey outfit, and they captured her hair pretty well, but the face does seem to share some striking features with Leah -- and folks on social media were confused once they realized it's not supposed to be LR.

Basically, it seems hella difficult to work with wax and even tougher to appease hordes of fans .... so, sometimes a Queen ends up looking like "The King of Queens" wife!

