Jennifer Lopez Stuns in First Appearance Since Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez's feeling just fine after filing for divorce, cross her heart ... just like the fabric of the tight white top she wore in her first public appearance.

The singer-songwriter stepped out in Los Angeles Friday wearing a form-fitting white top, cut out at the chest and a pair of jeans ... accessorizing with a Fort Knox worth of gold and jewels on her hands.

Interestingly, J Lo's still wearing a ring on THAT finger ... though it ain't the one with the huge green gem Ben Affleck gave her back when they got married.

All in all, J Lo looks great for someone going through a messy divorce ... as we told you, she filed sans lawyer earlier this month citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing marked the end of a tumultuous few months for the couple ... who first got split rumors swirling in early May when Ben moved out of their marital home.

They were spotted together periodically throughout the next few months, attending events with their kids and keeping things amicable ... but, the writing was clearly on the wall when they listed their Beverly Hills home for $68 million.

The divorce ends their two-year-long marriage which came about 20 years after their first split. The two don't have a prenup, so it may take some time to unravel their shared finances.

