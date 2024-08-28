Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

J Lo and Ben's Divorce Judge Has Son-In-Law With Major Connections To Bennifer

J LO & Ben Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon With Divorce Judge ... No Conflict of Interest Here

jennifer lopez ben affleck main
Getty Composite

The judge overseeing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's messy and complicated divorce has a family connection to both celebs, plus one of J Lo's famous exes ... but he's shrugging off concerns of a possible conflict of interest.

It's really incredible -- and just goes to illustrate Hollywood's tangled web -- but the judge assigned to Bennifer's divorce, Bradley S. Phillips, has a son-in-law who freaking works as an agent for not only Ben, but also Alex Rodriguez!!!

Strand Conover wme
LinkedIn/Strand Conover

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Judge Phillips discloses his son-in-law is Strand Conover ... a partner and agent at WME, the talent agency that reps both Ben and A-Rod.

This goes even deeper, though ... Strand not only works at WME ... he's a member of the team representing Ben ... and Judge Philips says Strand knows J Lo through his work with Ben.

082824 Bradley S. Phillips sub
Los Angele County Superior Court

In another strange twist, Judge Phillips says Strand is also WME's brand-partnership agent for A-Rod ... and he's met J Lo through business dealings with her former fiancé too.

So, the judge's son-in-law knows Ben and J Lo pretty well ... though he's never repped Jen.

tmzlive_a_block_Refeed_082024.00_03_48_03.Still001
THE END OF BENNIFER
TMZ.com

On its face, it seems like there's a possible conflict of interest here, but Judge Phillips is shrugging his shoulders ... the judge says he doesn't believe his son-in-law's connections to Bennifer will affect his ability to be fair and impartial.

Judge Phillips says he hasn't talked to his son-in-law about Bennifer or their divorce ... and won't do so as the case moves forward. Strand's gotta be happy -- less time with his in-laws!!!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Together -- Bennifer Through The Years!
Launch Gallery
BENNIFER Launch Gallery
Getty

Everybody knows somebody in this town.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later