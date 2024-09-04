Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Spa Day Before Touring $27 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Jennifer Lopez looks right at home in Beverly Hills ... keeping up on her skincare and checking out some pricey real estate.

J Lo had a jam-packed Wednesday, starting off with a spa session a couple blocks away from Rodeo Drive before touring a nearby $27 million mansion.

Play video content BACKGRID

Jennifer was on the go, go, go ... she got to her spa appointment at 11 AM ... left at 11:40 AM and got to the mansion a couple minutes after noon ... going inside the massive compound to have a look at the place.

J Lo stuck around for about 35 minutes -- apparently seeing all she needed -- and then climbed back in her car and bounced.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we've told you ... Jen is in the market for some new digs as she goes through a complicated divorce with Ben Affleck ... and we've already seen her check out at a $68 million mansion in Bev Hills.

Bennifer is trying to sell their own $68 million marital pad in the same area ... but it's so far been crickets, and the home's been on the market for a month and counting.

Ben's already moved on ... to his own $20.5 million mansion in Brentwood ... but it looks like Jen's aiming to stick around Bev Hills.

The home she checked out Wednesday is 14,720 square feet with 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms ... plus all the bells and whistles.

J Lo kept a smile throughout it all ... and it doesn't look like she's too bent out of shape over the divorce. Far from it.

Of course, spa treatments and mansion tours are sure to brighten anyone's mood.

But based on what we're seeing here, Jen's ready for a new chapter.