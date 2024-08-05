Jennifer Lopez Ringless While Checking Out $68M L.A. Mansion With Emme

Jennifer Lopez has returned to L.A. after her Hamptons summer escape ... and instead of mending fences with Ben Affleck, she’s channeling her energy into looking at real estate.

The singer showed up ring-free with her daughter Emme to check out a killer $68 million pad in Bev Hills over the weekend -- even though she's been trying to sell her own $68M marital pad in the same area for about a month.

No surprise J. Lo’s got cash to burn ... and she seemed in great spirits as she kicked off her day with Emme going out on a coffee run before checking out the ultra-swanky 5-bed, 6.5-bath mansion.

Like we said ... there was no sign of Ben, who was out and about flaunting his new buzzcut without wearing his ring either.

Meanwhile, Ben's also made some serious real estate moves ... he snagged a $20 million Pacific Palisades pad last week and, coincidentally, J Lo wrapped up the sale of her $23 million NYC condo that same day.

The pair also put their $68 million mansion on the market ... which is still up for grabs after a month.

As you know, rumors Ben and Jen were having troubles began circulating in May ... but they haven't rushed to get a divorce.

For now, the two have separated ... but the situation doesn't appear to be getting any better and, as we first reported, they've now stopped talking with one another.

