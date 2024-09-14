Jennifer Lopez Serving Looks in Crop Top, Showing Off Her Incredible Abs
Jennifer Lopez Anyone Need a Washboard??? ... 'Cause I got the abs!!!
Jennifer Lopez was out and about once again -- seemingly happy and content amid her divorce from Ben Affleck -- but this time ... her insane abs stole the show!
J Lo was spotted Friday ... specifically, at an L.A. hair salon before she was heading to music producer Linda Perry's house for a visit.
With her hair in a messy bun and cool shades on ... J Lo rocked low waisted trousers with a cream crop top ... all of which accentuated her washboard abs!
As TMZ previously reported ... the superstar is back in L.A. after appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival ... where she was promoting her new movie "Unstoppable" -- which Ben helped produce. He hung back in La La Land with the kids.
Lopez filed for divorce for last month ... which is currently being handled by their business managers, without any attorney involvement.
Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ ... J Lo is in negotiations to buy Max Azria's estate in Holmby Hills -- the 30,000-square-foot pad is listed for $55 million, but she's trying to negotiate the price down to somewhere in the range of $30 million to $39 million.