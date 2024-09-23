Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Using Laura Wasser to Mediate Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed up at their WeHo office building Monday morning, along with famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, and it's not hard to read between the lines.

Sources tell TMZ Wasser is mediating the divorce ... something that has been going on for several months.

TMZ broke the story ... J Lo and Ben shockingly did not have a prenup, and the 2 have been involved in multiple projects during their 2-year marriage, and deciding who gets what has been tricky.

One of the big issues ... Ben's production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon during Ben's marriage in 2022. They have to agree on what, if anything, J Lo gets from future projects the company produces.

Wasser -- AKA the disso queen -- has history with Ben ... she mediated his divorce from Jennifer Garner back in 2018.

J Lo filed for divorce from Ben back in August, without an attorney.

Ben and Jen have been seen fairly frequently at the WeHo building, where they have separate offices, and we're told they've been using the site to attempt to reach an agreement on $$$.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the divorce is definitely on, despite a recent encounter at the Bev Hills Hotel where they were showing some PDA at the Polo Lounge. As one source put it, "There's a lot of history between the two. They still have a lot of love for each other but the marriage just didn't work."

Play video content TMZ Studios