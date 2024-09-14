Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunite Over Lunch in Beverly Hills

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are clearly trying to keep their relationship civil as their divorce plays out ... grabbing lunch with their kids -- and, not looking super excited about it.

The estranged megastars went for a bite to eat at the Beverly Hills Hotel Saturday afternoon ... walking in together after the kiddos raced ahead, ready to chow down.

Let's be clear here ... there was absolutely no PDA between Ben and Jenn -- not even the slightest bit of touching. In fact, it seems pretty frigid between the two, if we're being honest.

The pair seemed frustrated to be there at times ... with Ben throwing up his hands and getting close to Lopez's face during their walk-in -- body language that suggests he's not thrilled with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Ben and Jenn arrived in the same car together BTW ... throwing looks back and forth during the drive up and away from the famous hotel.

It's not surprising this get-together looks so intense ... as we've told you, Jennifer filed for divorce last month sans lawyer -- and, it turns out the two don't have a prenup, so it's a pretty complicated split.

Play video content TMZ.com

Rumors of the Bennifer split first took off earlier this year when Ben moved out of the couple's massive Los Angeles mansion ... eventually putting the $68 million home on the market.

Worth noting ... our sources told us the two weren't speaking at all in early August -- so a lunch, even one that looks as intense as this one, is a good sign we gotta say.

Play video content TMZ Studios

That said ... unclear if the two will be getting together for another meal anytime soon.