Cardi B Throws Pitch at Son Wave’s Game, Admits She’s More of a 'Girl Mom'

Cardi B rocked a different kind of diamond this weekend ... a baseball diamond. The mother of 4 stepped up to the plate this weekend to throw out the first pitch at her son Wave's baseball game ... but she made it clear the experience came with a few unexpected conditions she wasn’t exactly used to.

The "Pretty & Petty" rapper brought plenty of star power to the stadium as fans snapped photos and cheered the supportive mother on.

Cardi B throwing a pitch at Wave’s baseball tournament today. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/hyJJOWF3U9 @WorldLatinHoney

While Cardi leaned into the moment in front of the crowd, she later took to social media with a bit of commentary about the experience ... specifically the outdoor setting.

Play video content Video: Cardi B Instagram/@iamcardib

She joked that she’s more accustomed to controlled indoor environments, even comparing it to performing at an indoor recital-style event, where everything is a little more contained and comfortable ... calling herself more of a "girl mom."

Cardi admits she feels like she's going to pass out due to the open-air stadium feel rather than the polished feel of indoor performances she’s used to -- adding "I can't handle it."

Regardless of the outdoor weather, Cardi got through the boss pitch moment in front of the crowd, with fans reacting loudly as she delivered the ball from the mound.

Cardi shares her 4-year-old Wave with Offset. Both have shared glimpses of their co-parenting dynamic over time, often showing up separately but still supporting major milestones in their children’s lives together.