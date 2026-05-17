Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Ramos' Bridesmaid Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Him
Dak Prescott Ex's Pal Pumps Brakes on Romance Rumors!!!
Caitlin Rance is shutting down the chatter after getting spotted with pal Sarah Jane Ramos’ ex, Dak Prescott -- making it crystal clear she’s still flying solo.
In a post on her IG Story, Caitlin joked alongside a friend that now felt like the perfect time to remind everyone she’s single ... even pointing out she’s got a very active Raya profile.
We obtained video of the trio dining grabbing a bite out at a Mexican restaurant in Texas Saturday ... seemingly around the same time Caitlin took to Instagram to clear her name, as they are seen wearing the same preppy fits.
The clarification comes after Caitlin -- who’s friends with both Dak and Sarah Jane Ramos -- attended a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas Friday alongside the NFL star with eyewitnesses telling TMZ the vibe looked a little more than friendly.
She added she’s just focused on having fun these days -- and while she never directly named Dak, c’mon ... it's def about the situation.
Then there’s this twist ... when TMZ called Caitlin to ask about the dating rumors, she straight-up handed the phone to Dak!
As we reported ... Dak and Sarah called off their engagement in March after around 18 months together -- just weeks before their wedding. The former couple is now peacefully coparenting their two children.