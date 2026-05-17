Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Ramos' Bridesmaid Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Him

Play video content Video: Caitlin Rance Denies Rumors She’s Dating Dax Prescott Instagram/@caitlinrance_

Caitlin Rance is shutting down the chatter after getting spotted with pal Sarah Jane Ramos’ ex, Dak Prescott -- making it crystal clear she’s still flying solo.

In a post on her IG Story, Caitlin joked alongside a friend that now felt like the perfect time to remind everyone she’s single ... even pointing out she’s got a very active Raya profile.

Play video content Video: Dax Prescott and Caitlin Rance Seen Dining Together in Texas TMZ.com

We obtained video of the trio dining grabbing a bite out at a Mexican restaurant in Texas Saturday ... seemingly around the same time Caitlin took to Instagram to clear her name, as they are seen wearing the same preppy fits.

The clarification comes after Caitlin -- who’s friends with both Dak and Sarah Jane Ramos -- attended a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas Friday alongside the NFL star with eyewitnesses telling TMZ the vibe looked a little more than friendly.

She added she’s just focused on having fun these days -- and while she never directly named Dak, c’mon ... it's def about the situation.

Then there’s this twist ... when TMZ called Caitlin to ask about the dating rumors, she straight-up handed the phone to Dak!