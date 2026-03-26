Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Posts New Family Photos Without Cowboys QB

Sarah Jane Ramos seems to be in good spirits after her split from Dak Prescott, posting for the first time since their breakup -- a family photo sans the Cowboys QB.

SJR shared a series of new photographs on Thursday, weeks after we broke the story that she and Prescott called off their wedding ... which was slated for April in Lake Como, Italy.

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If a photo is worth a thousand words, Ramos seems to be in great spirits ... as she smiled alongside her two daughters, Margaret Jane and Aurora, during a beach excursion.

"My two beautiful girls in every single way," Ramos wrote in the IG caption.

"My humble Ministry. † Thank you, God, again and again for making me their mommy."

Ramos is seemingly falling back on mommy duties during this turbulent time in her life ... as speculation around the reason for the split took on a life of its own.

Some of the gossip surrounding the couple, who got engaged in October 2024, centered around an alleged dispute over a prenup, though TMZ Sports learned that it wasn't true and definitely not the reason for their split and the wedding being called off.

We were also told Prescott and SJR are committed to co-parenting the kids.