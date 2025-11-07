Dak Prescott Mourns Teammate Marshawn Kneeland's Death, 'I Hurt'

Dak Prescott opened up on the death of his teammate, Marshawn Kneeland, on Thursday ... saying he wishes the 24-year-old "didn't have to go through what he went through."

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback addressed the tragedy at a field dedication ceremony at his alma mater, Haughton High School in Louisiana ... admitting it was a "very tough day" for him.

Dak Prescott speaks publicly for the first time since learning about the passing of teammate Marshawn Kneeland. CBS Sports Texas caught up with Dak at his alma mater, Haughton High School, after a special field dedication ceremony. @CBSSportsTexas @Johnnyresendizz @BreeAldridge pic.twitter.com/o0a1WHUEri — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) November 7, 2025 @CBSNewsTexas

"Tragic loss," Prescott said. "I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates. It's just a pain that you don't wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this."

Prescott added it's a reminder to appreciate every moment ... and never take anything for granted.

Prescott admitted it was a triggering day -- he launched his "Ask 4 Help" initiative following his brother Jace's suicide in 2020 ... and uses his platform to encourage people to seek help to address mental health issues.

"It's okay to feel however you're feeling," he continued. "I'll tell you first and foremost, I don't always have the answers and today is not a day that I felt like I had answers."

Prescott said it was hard to balance his emotions or find the words to say ... but shared a message of love to anyone who may be struggling.

As we previously reported, the NFL community was devastated by Kneeland's death.

On top of all the tributes on social media, there was a moment of silence in Kneeland's honor at "Thursday Night Football."