Marshawn Kneeland Died From Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Cops Say

TMZ Sports has obtained police dispatch audio connected to Marshawn Kneeland's death ... which reveals the Dallas Cowboys player told his family goodbye in an apparent mental health episode.

The clip is from late Wednesday night -- operators in Texas are heard relaying information from Kneeland's girlfriend, who stated she received a concerning message from the 24-year-old and was trying to contact the defensive end's agent.

The girlfriend said Kneeland was armed and had a history of mental issues ... and she was quoted saying he would "end it all."

The dispatch also stated the NFL called Plano PD regarding one of its players ... stating the "subject is texting his family goodbye."

Dispatch then mentioned being on the phone with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Frisco PD, Kneeland was involved in a pursuit around 10:39 PM and evaded troopers after an attempt to pull him over for a traffic violation.

After losing track of Kneeland's car, officers found it minutes later, crashed on the Dallas Parkway, and the athlete was nowhere to be found ... with initial reports indicating he fled on foot.

Kneeland's body was located around 1:30 AM with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The dispatch audio states Kneeland was found inside a portable toilet.

As we previously reported, the former Western Michigan Bronco died on Thursday.

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization," the Cowboys said. "Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," said his agent, Jonathan Perzley.

Perzley added, "I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."