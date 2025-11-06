Dallas Cowboys Player Marshawn Kneeland Dead at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died ... the team announced Thursday. He was 24 years old.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in a statement.

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

His tragic death comes in the middle of just his second season in the NFL. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

Just days ago, Kneeland had a highlight play against the Arizona Cardinals ... when he recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter of the "Monday Night Football" matchup.

Cowboys block the punt and recover for a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/JIYWSGb85q — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025 @NFL

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, released a statement on the tragic loss ... saying, "I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night."

"I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

He continued ... "My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."

Kneeland grew up in Michigan ... and went on to have a solid college career for the Western Michigan Broncos. He had 148 combined tackles and 13 sacks from 2019-2023.

The NFL shared its condolences ... and offered its support and counseling resources to the organization.