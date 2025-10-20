Doug Martin Had Mental Health Episode Prior To Death, Family Says

Doug Martin's family is shedding more light on the ex-NFL star's death ... revealing the 36-year-old privately struggled with mental health issues over the years -- and they were actively trying to get him help prior to his passing.

Martin's former agency -- Athletes First -- shared a statement on behalf of the family on Monday ... which explained how Martin's parents had contacted local authorities earlier in the night for "medical assistance."

The family said Doug became "overwhelmed and disoriented" ... which led him to leave the home and enter a neighbor's residence two doors down the street, where he was then taken into custody.

Oakland Police said responding officers had a "brief struggle" with Martin during his detainment and he become unresponsive.

He was then rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

The family said Martin's mental health issues away from the public eye "profoundly impacted his personal and professional life."

"Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run."