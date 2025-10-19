Rashee Rice Returns to Arrowhead Stadium for First Time Since NFL Suspension

Play video content Instagram/@chiefs

Rashee Rice is officially back in the game ... making his long awaited return to Arrowhead Stadium after a wild year filled with injury, controversy, and suspension.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver hit the field Sunday at Arrowhead, ahead of the team’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, after missing the first six games of the season while serving an NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy ... punishment tied to his role in a car crash back in March 2024.

Video posted to social media showed Rice arriving at the stadium before kickoff -- a moment fans had been waiting on for over a year.

"I've been looking forward to this," Rice told reporters Friday. "I think it's been 380-something days since I've played in a regular season game. I mean, it's been a long time coming. The time is finally here."