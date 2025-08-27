Rashee Rice Accepts Six-Game Suspension For Role In Dallas Car Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice has been suspended six games for his role in that massive Dallas car crash over a year ago.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Rice accepted the NFL's recommended ban on Wednesday ... and he'll now begin serving it immediately. He will be eligible to return for the Chiefs' Week 7 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the interim ... the 25-year-old will miss his squad's matchups against the L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.

There was a report earlier this month that the NFL would hold a hearing on September 30 to determine his punishment ... allowing him to play in the first four games. Pelissero said Wednesday, though, that that was never the plan.

While the NFL is now moving on, Rice is still dealing with the ramifications of the car crash. Last month, he pleaded guilty to two felonies -- one count of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury.

A judge ordered him to serve five years probation ... and 30 days in a Dallas County jail.

He is also dealing with several lawsuits filed by people who claim they were injured in the wreck.