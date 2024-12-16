Rashee Rice's Mom's Package Theft Case Dismissed

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rashee Rice and his family now have one less thing to stress about as the Chiefs head into the home stretch of the 2024 season ... TMZ Sports has learned the Kansas City star's mom's theft case has been dismissed.

Court documents we obtained show prosecutors in Tarrant County, Texas agreed to drop the misdemeanor case against Rice's mother, Marsha Kearney ... after she fulfilled several conditions.

According to the docs, Kearney completed a theft intervention program as well as 24 hours of community service. She also paid $125 in restitution. Court officials tell us the case is now disposed.

Kearney, of course, was first accused of the crime back in October, after one of her neighbors stated they saw her on their doorbell camera on Sept. 29 stealing some Chappell Roan records right off their porch.

Neither Kearney nor Rice ever publicly commented on the allegations.