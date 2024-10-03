Rashee Rice's Mom Accused Of Theft Months Before Alleged Package Heist

Sunday's alleged theft of a neighbor's package was not the first time Rashee Rice's mom has been accused of stealing this year ... she was actually arrested in the spring over similar allegations.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Marsha Kearney was arrested and hit with one misdemeanor count of theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750 -- following claims she took a bunch of household items from a man on March 27.

Court documents we obtained show prosecutors alleged she nabbed 40 items from the guy -- "including food, tumblers, laundry products, merchandise and socks."

Kearney actually went before a judge in the matter ... although a court official tells us the case was ultimately dismissed on June 4 -- after she completed some unspecified conditions.

It's unclear if Kearney will face further criminal charges over her alleged theft Sunday at an apartment complex in Texas ... where a neighbor said they caught her on video lifting two limited-edition Chappell Roan vinyls from their porch.

Cops tell us they're currently investigating the matter.