Rashee Rice Accused Of Socking Photographer In Face, Causing Jaw Injury

Rashee Rice has been accused of hitting a photographer so hard in the face during an altercation outside of a Texas nightclub earlier this week, he left the man with swelling on his jaw ... this according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

Dallas Police Dept. officers wrote in the docs the incident took place at around 2 AM on Monday at Lit Kitchen in Dallas ... after the photog said he and Rice had been at the hot spot for "an after hours party."

Cops say in the docs the grapher told authorities he had left the venue in his car, but returned a short time later after Rice sent him a message that indicated the Chiefs star might want to hire him.

But, cops say when the photographer got back to the spot ... he told them Rice handed him his phone to look at something -- before the Kansas City wide receiver tagged him on the left side of his face.

In the report, cops list the man's injuries as "swelling on the jaws." They also wrote the man complained of pain.

The man later transported himself to the hospital following the incident, cops said.

Rice has not been arrested nor charged over the allegations, although the DPD said an investigation into the claims remains ongoing.

The 24-year-old, of course, had already been in the crosshairs of law enforcement prior to this week ... after he admitted to being behind the wheel of one of the cars that caused a massive crash in Dallas back in March. He's facing several criminal charges in that case.