Rashee Rice Reportedly Under Police Investigation Over Alleged Assault At Club

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice is reportedly under police investigation yet again ... this time after he was allegedly accused of assaulting someone at a club in Dallas earlier this week.

According to WFAA, a photographer claimed Rice struck them during an altercation at Lit Kitchen ... in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Dallas Police Dept. would not confirm to TMZ Sports Rice's alleged involvement in the matter ... although it did say detectives are looking into a reported assault that occurred near the establishment at around 2:30 AM Monday.

"A victim reported being assaulted by a suspect," the DPD said in a statement. "The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

An investigation, the DPD added, remains ongoing.

We've reached out to Rice's attorney, Royce West, for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

It's now the second time in the last few weeks that Rice is apparently dealing with DPD investigators ... you'll recall, in April, his lawyer said he admitted to cops he was one of the drivers who caused a March 30 multi-car crash that left several people injured on a Dallas expressway.

Play video content 3/30/24

Rice -- a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- eventually turned himself in to police over the situation and was booked on several charges -- including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury. He had been out on bond.

No word yet on how the latest reported incident will impact his status with the Chiefs ... although former NFL Network reporter James Palmer said last week the team has already been bracing for "at least" an 8-game suspension for the wideout just for his role in the crash alone.