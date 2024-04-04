Rashee Rice Admits To Driving Lamborghini In Dallas Car Crash

Rashee Rice has admitted to being behind the wheel of the Lamborghini that was involved in the massive car crash in Texas last weekend.

The Chiefs star's attorney, Royce West, just told media members at a news conference on Thursday afternoon that Rice made the admission while talking with Dallas Police Dept. investigators this week.

West said Rice is taking full responsibility for his actions ... vowing to make whole anyone who was injured in the accident or had property damaged in the wreck.

West also told reporters Rice is fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so.

The attorney added that he has been informed that authorities are planning to bring forth criminal charges in the case.

As we reported, a Lamborghini that Rice had been leasing and a Corvette that he owns caused a huge pileup on a Dallas expressway on Saturday ... after they had been seen speeding in and out of traffic.

Rice -- and the other occupants of the two luxury vehicles -- left the scene without making sure everyone was OK, cops said.