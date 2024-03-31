First Crash Site Photos Involving Rashee Rice's Car, Occupants Seen Leaving

The car accident that cops say Rashee Rice's vehicle was involved in was a mess on the side of a freeway in Dallas -- which you can now see in these photos from the scene we've obtained, including what we're told are some of the occupants beelining it out of there.

Check out these pics we got a hold of from Saturday's wreck on the North Central Expressway. We're told these were taken in the immediate aftermath of the accident -- which affected several vehicles, per police -- and you can tell how bad it was by the damage done.

Not only do you see what it all looked like once first responders arrived ... but eyewitnesses tell us these photos also capture some of the guys who were allegedly in the 2 cars involved in causing this mess -- and you can see them casually leaving the scene.

There are 5 dudes, specifically, in question here ... and we're told once the dust had settled on the accident, they all popped out of the Corvette and the Lambo -- both of which are alleged to have been speeding before things went south -- and walked away along the side of the freeway. Unclear where they went, and unclear if Rashee himself was in the mix.

In any case, cops now say they wanna speak with Rashee ... because they say one of the vehicles that was alleged to have been speeding is registered to the KC Chiefs wide receiver.

The cops did not say which vehicle belonged to him ... nor did they say he's a suspect.

The cops do say a total of 6 vehicles were torn up due to this accident, and there were only minor injuries as a result. Still, they're obviously trying to pin down who these fellas were ... as police allege they straight bounced without checking on anyone, or leaving any info.