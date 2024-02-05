Rashee Rice Gets Adorable Send Off Before Heading To Super Bowl In Las Vegas

Play video content

The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Las Vegas last night ... but before the team jet touched down in Sin City, star WR Rashee Rice got the cutest send-off from a bunch of his little neighbors!

The 23-year-old pass catcher documented his ride to the airport on Sunday -- just a week before the Super Bowl -- where 20-plus people, mainly kids, lined the street holding handmade signs.

“Let’s go Rashee #4”, one of the signs read ... while another said, “Good Luck Rashee”

Rice obviously appreciated the love, captioning the video with heart emojis.

The rookie WR will likely play a big factor in whether the Chiefs win or lose against the Niners ... despite it being his rookie season, outside of Kelce, RR's been their best receiver this year, especially in the second half, catching 79 balls for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns this regular season.

The 2nd round pick has carried his prolific play into the playoffs ... he had 130 yards against the Dolphins, and he scored a touchdown. The rook only trails Kelce in post-season receiving yards, topping all other Chiefs.