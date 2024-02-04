Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Christian McCaffrey's Mom Boycotting Taylor Swift Before Super Bowl

Christian McCaffrey's Mom No Taylor Swift This Week ... Family Over Fanhood!

2/4/2024 10:49 AM PT
Taylor Swift just lost a listener, at least temporarily ... 'cause Christian McCaffrey's mom says she's turning off all Swift tracks until the Super Bowl's in the books.

Lisa McCaffrey jumped on her podcast "Your Mom" Friday to dig into the upcoming NFL championship ... and she said she's ditching the Swifty label in solidarity with her son's San Francisco 49ers.

Your Mom

Of course ... the Niners are taking on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy next Sunday, so Swift and her fanbase are all Chiefs, all the time for the next week -- something LM can't abide.

She was complimentary of Taylor, saying how much she loves the singer-songwriter ... but the boycott's very real and Tay is "dead" to her this week.

While we don't know for certain if Taylor's showing up to SB LVIII ... we do know Lisa's gonna be there -- 'cause her soon-to-be daughter-in-law ponied up the cash for a suite after McCaffrey said she couldn't afford one.

As we previously reported ... Olivia Culpo -- who's engaged to CMC -- paid for the suite at Allegiant Stadium seemingly as a birthday get for her future mother-in-law after Lisa joked that "moneybags" Christian and Olivia couldn't even get one. Talk about a huge birthday surprise!

Your Mom

It's an insanely expensive ticket to even get in the stadium this year ... with StubHub revealing early last week that the average ticket price was around $9,300 and boxes going for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

So, they're headed to the stadium ... but it sounds like they're leaving all their Taylor fandom at home!

