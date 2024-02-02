Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Can't Afford Super Bowl Suite, Mom Says

Play video content Your Mom

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are both rich and successful, but even they have a limit when it comes to Super Bowl tickets ... with the NFL star's mom revealing they couldn't secure a suite for the Big Game due to the insane price tags.

Lisa McCaffrey broke it all down on her "Your Mom" podcast this week ... saying her son's loved ones will be sitting among the normies when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Allegiant Stadium next weekend.

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it," Mama McCaffrey said. "Not even Christian, money bags over there -- nor money bags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now."

It's pretty eye-opening -- CMC has made more than $65 MILLION in NFL money alone so far in his career ... and OC is one of the most recognizable models in the industry, even gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in the past.

But, Lisa said there aren't enough couch cushions in the world the power couple could search in order to scrounge up the dough for a luxury box in Las Vegas ... and she's speculating it's either due to the game being in Las Vegas for the first time -- or the "Taylor Swift factor."

Lisa also points out big companies like to snag the suites to entertain clients ... which also may have led to the "outrageous" prices.

In fact, Lisa said all Christian's buddies will forgo attending the game for a watch party instead ... but he was able to snag eight tickets for the fam.

Earlier this week, StubHub announced the get-in price for the game was a whopping $6,500 ... and the average entry fee is $9,300.

As of this post, there are a few suites still available ... ranging from $300k to $2.5 MILLION. So yeah, ya can't blame CMC and OC for exploring other options.