Christian McCaffrey Surprises Olivia Culpo With Fireworks At Bachelorette Party

Play video content Instagram / @oliviaculpo

The 49ers had their bye week, but Christian McCaffrey was still making highlight plays -- surprising his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, with an over-the-top fireworks display during her bachelorette party in Cabo!!

31-year-old Culpo has been living it up in the popular resort city in Mexico to celebrate her engagement to the star NFL running back ... and the whole thing has been nothing short of a movie.

The squad -- including her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo -- took a private jet to their destination ... and their flight was decked-out with a half-naked male wait staff and cardboard cutouts of her future hubby.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Not only was Christian's face all over the place, the Pro Bowler also made his presence felt when he surprised Culpo with a fireworks display while the ladies sipped wine -- and Olivia's reaction was priceless.

"Still crying," Culpo said in the caption. "Surprise from Christian."

Outside of that, a blowup doll with McCaffrey's face also made an appearance at Culpo's yacht outing and party bus to the club.

McCaffrey -- who's currently one of the best running backs in the league -- started dating the former Miss Universe in 2019 ... and popped the question during their road trip vacation in April.

As we previously reported, the 27-year-old reached out to the jeweler for the massive engagement ring months before his proposal.