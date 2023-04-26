Sophia Culpo On Braxton Berrios Breakup, 'A Lot Of Trust Was Broken'

Play video content Instagram / @sophiaculpo

Sophia Culpo is spilling the tea on what led to her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios ... accusing the Miami Dolphins receiver of "betrayal" and breaking her trust prior to the breakup.

The influencer and younger sister of Christian McCaffrey's Miss Universe fiancée, Olivia Culpo, shared her side of the story during a Q&A with her 232k Instagram followers on Tuesday ... saying the whole thing has been "really hard" to accept.

"I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly," said Sophia, who went public with Braxton in early 2021. "A lot of trust was broken. But, I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so, so much."

As we previously reported, 26-year-old SC confirmed her breakup from Berrios, 27, last month with a series of TikTok videos ... as she and her sister, Aurora, referred to themselves as the "single sisters."

Sophia's account lines up with internet rumors that Berrios moved on with social media superstar Alix Earle, who boasts 5.1 million fans on TikTok, after meeting in Miami ... although she did not straight-up confirm the speculation.