Sophia Culpo And NFL BF Braxton Berrios Show Off Shredded Beach Bods On Baecation

Sophia Culpo and her NFL WR boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, are relationship, body AND vacation goals all wrapped into one ... with the hot couple packing on the PDA during their romantic island getaway!!

Of course, 24-year-old Culpo and the 25-year-old New York Jets receiver first went "official" back on Valentine's Day ... and have been sharing their love all over social media ever since.

Their relationship is now serious enough to tag along with her older sis, Olivia, and NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey for a "datecation" in St. Barts ... and SHEEESH, they are all incredibly good looking.

SC and BB have been even more inseparable during the trip -- they can't keep their lips or their hands off each other!!

Sophia has clearly learned a thing or two from OC about how to gas up her man while showing off as well ... sharing a batch of sexy bikini snaps from the trip.

And, if two smokin' hot couples ain't enough, model Devon Windsor and her husband, Johnny "Dex" Barbara, also made an appearance to bring our Rock Hard Ab count to a whopping 18 with just the guys alone!!!