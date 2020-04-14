Olivia Culpo Pops Champagne with Christian McCaffrey to Celebrate New Contract!
4/14/2020 6:37 AM PT
How do you celebrate a brand new $64 million contract extension while stuck in quarantine?!
Watch. And. Learn.
Christian McCaffrey did it right ... having a fancy champagne-poppin' dinner with his supermodel girlfriend, Olivia Culpo!!
The CAROLINA PANTHERS star is currently shacked up with his girlfriend and her sister, Sophia Culpo ... and they all decided to feast in honor of the 23-year-old running back's massive new deal.
Hey, why not ... right?
The two have been dating for a while now -- remember, they took that trip to Mexico last summer?
At the time, Culpo was coming off a long-term relationship with NFL wide receiver Amendola.
As for Christian, he issued a statement about his new deal -- saying, "I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!”
