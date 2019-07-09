Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Holding Hands In Mexico

Well, this about seals it ... NFL star Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo holding hands in Mexico, confirming what everyone suspected -- they're dating and they're beautiful together.

Seriously, look at these people ... she's one of the hottest models on the planet and the Carolina Panthers running back looks like he was sculpted out of granite. It's insane.

There have been rumblings about the two getting close recently ... and we know they've been in Cabo together for the past few days -- but these are the first pics of Olivia and Christian showing affection.

The 23-year-old football star is coming off a stellar 2nd season in the NFL -- he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018.

27-year-old Culpo is coming off a wild breakup with 33-year-old NFL star Danny Amendola, a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

Of course, Culpo was the 2012 Miss Universe winner. She was also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model and was recently named #1 on the Maxim Hot 100 list.

No word on how long they've been seeing each other or how they met -- but who cares, it's on now and that's all that matters.