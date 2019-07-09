Kevin Love Flexes Shredded Six Pack on Vacay With Model GF Kate Bock

Breaking News

You're looking at one of the most beautiful human beings on Earth ... and his girlfriend, Kate Bock.

Juuuust kidding. They're both ridiculously good looking.

NBA superstar Kevin Love and his equally gorgeous bikini model boo are vacationing in Bock's native Canada this week ... and the Cavs champ put his shredded body on display while checking out a hot spring at Pitt Lake.

Love and Bock -- an SI swimsuit and Victoria's Secret model -- have been dating for years ... and they're always posting beautiful pics from their travels together (we're not complaining at all).

The couple can easily make the case for being the most beautiful duo out right now ... AND they have an adorable pup, Vestry ... so they're truly winning on all levels.