Kevin Love Cops Diamond Stone Cold Steve Austin Pendant, It's A Stunner!

Exclusive Details

Kevin Love just copped a custom diamond Stone Cold Steve Austin pendant for his neck ... and the piece is AWESOME!!!

The Cavs superstar has been a huge fan of Austin 3:16 for years ... so he hit up Greg Yuna & Jason “J-FROST” Adams in NYC to get his love for the wrestler memorialized in a new chain.

We're told the drip -- which was made in the guys' shop in the Diamond District -- features 7ct VS D color stones and 14kt white gold.

All total -- we're told the ice cost around $15,000.

Of course, it's a small price to pay for Love -- who's a big wrestling buff -- 'cause the guy just inked a 4-year, $120 MILLION deal with Cleveland!!!

As for Stone Cold, he approves of the bling ... writing on his social media page, "Glass shattering across the universe."

... AND THAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE!!!