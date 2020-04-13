Christian McCaffrey Becomes Highest-Paid RB in NFL History, Sorry Zeke!

Move over, Ezekiel Elliott, there's a new highest-paid RB in the NFL -- it's Christian McCaffrey ... and he's making a whopping $16 MILLION a year!!!

Of course, Zeke took the title in September 2019 after a brief holdout ... securing a 6-year deal worth $90 million ($15 mil. a year).

But, the 23-year-old Carolina Panthers superstar just edged out Elliott with an extension announced Monday ... locking in a 4-year, $64 million deal ($16 MILLION a year).

The guy had been playing outta his mind the past 2 seasons ... and had more than 1,000 rushing yards AND 1,000 receiving yards in 2019.

CMC was previously on a 4-year rookie deal worth $17 million with a $10 million signing bonus ... so it's a big upgrade.

It's a lot of dough for a young kid ... and we're expecting his beautiful Miss Universe girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, will be treated to a nice dinner on the town once the coronavirus pandemic is over.