Vikings' Dalvin Cook Says He's Gunning For 2,000-Yard Season In 2020
3/5/2020 12:10 AM PT
Fantasy football nerds, take note ... Dalvin Cook tells TMZ Sports he's gunning for a MONSTER season in 2020!!!
"2,000 yards!" the Minnesota Vikings superstar told us out in NYC on Wednesday. "We could go like a 1,500 [rushing] and a 500 [receiving]. 1,500, 500. Or, 1,400, 600!"
Of course, Cook was awfully close to those numbers last season ... rushing for 1,135 yards and adding 519 more receiving -- and he did all of that in just 14 games.
15 👏 TDs 👏— NFL (@NFL) February 25, 2020 @NFL
EVERY @dalvincook touchdown from the regular season and playoffs! pic.twitter.com/iibeyl3uXs
But, Dalvin (and his pals who were with him on an NYC shopping trip this week) tells us he's living in the gym this off-season to try to top those numbers.
FYI, 2,000 all-purpose yards is a pretty insane number for backs ... only 3 dudes have done it the last two years -- Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.
Yeah ... elite list, huh???
By the way, we also asked Dalvin if he was considering a contract holdout given the fact that this year is the final one on his rookie deal -- but watch the clip, it doesn't seem he's going to press the Vikes like that just yet.
