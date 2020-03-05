Vikings' Dalvin Cook Says He's Gunning For 2,000-Yard Season In 2020

Vikings' Dalvin Cook I'm Gunning For 2,000 Yards ... In 2020

3/5/2020 12:10 AM PT
Exclusive
I'M CALLIN' IT NOW
TMZSports.com

Fantasy football nerds, take note ... Dalvin Cook tells TMZ Sports he's gunning for a MONSTER season in 2020!!!

"2,000 yards!" the Minnesota Vikings superstar told us out in NYC on Wednesday. "We could go like a 1,500 [rushing] and a 500 [receiving]. 1,500, 500. Or, 1,400, 600!"

Of course, Cook was awfully close to those numbers last season ... rushing for 1,135 yards and adding 519 more receiving -- and he did all of that in just 14 games.

But, Dalvin (and his pals who were with him on an NYC shopping trip this week) tells us he's living in the gym this off-season to try to top those numbers.

FYI, 2,000 all-purpose yards is a pretty insane number for backs ... only 3 dudes have done it the last two years -- Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

Yeah ... elite list, huh???

By the way, we also asked Dalvin if he was considering a contract holdout given the fact that this year is the final one on his rookie deal -- but watch the clip, it doesn't seem he's going to press the Vikes like that just yet.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later