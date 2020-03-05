Vikings' Dalvin Cook Says He's Gunning For 2,000-Yard Season In 2020

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Fantasy football nerds, take note ... Dalvin Cook tells TMZ Sports he's gunning for a MONSTER season in 2020!!!

"2,000 yards!" the Minnesota Vikings superstar told us out in NYC on Wednesday. "We could go like a 1,500 [rushing] and a 500 [receiving]. 1,500, 500. Or, 1,400, 600!"

Of course, Cook was awfully close to those numbers last season ... rushing for 1,135 yards and adding 519 more receiving -- and he did all of that in just 14 games.

But, Dalvin (and his pals who were with him on an NYC shopping trip this week) tells us he's living in the gym this off-season to try to top those numbers.

FYI, 2,000 all-purpose yards is a pretty insane number for backs ... only 3 dudes have done it the last two years -- Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

Yeah ... elite list, huh???