Dalvin Cook Celebrates Breakout Year W/ Insane Diamond Pendant, 'The Chef!'

How is Dalvin Cook celebrating his crazy breakout season???

BY COPPIN' AN INSANE DIAMOND PENDANT, BABY!!!

The Minnesota Vikings superstar -- who's in the middle of a crazy year with nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 11 TDs -- hit up Luxe Jewelers in Atlanta to have a piece done to commemorate his awesome 2019.

TMZ Sports has learned Dalvin specifically wanted a pendant of him in a chef hat -- his nickname, after all, is "The Chef" -- and the jeweler, Ali G, delivered.

We're told the drip has a stunning 1600 diamonds that weigh 14 carats.

As for the iced out Cuban link chain that holds the pendant, we're told it has 2400 diamonds that weigh 25 carats!!!

Cook also did some more jewelry shoppin' while he was getting the chain done ... we're told he bought a Rolex and a baguette bracelet to go along with the insane piece.