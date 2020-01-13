Olivia Culpo To Christian McCaffrey, Stuff Me Into These Tight-Ass Pants!

Breaking News Getty

Christian McCaffrey really is one of the best utility players in the game ... not only can he run and catch ... he can also squeeze super hot models into the tightest pair of leather pants!!!

The Carolina Panthers superstar came in clutch for his incredibly attractive GF Olivia Culpo before their date in L.A. over the weekend ... helping her squeeze into her pants in a super sexy moment captured on her IG Story.

"Leather pants should come with a human to help put them on," OC said. "This was after I ripped the belt loop trying to pull them up myself."

But, don't worry, the shirtless assistance from CMC was helpful enough to get the couple out of the house for their romantic dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been on fire lately ... they recently had their belated Christmas together and had a lil bae-cation before getting back to L.A.