Christian McCaffrey Plays Santa For Christmas W/ Olivia Culpo, 12 Presents!

There were 12 presents waiting for Olivia Culpo under the tree this year ...

Well, 13 if you're counting NFL hunk Christian McCaffrey ... who threw on a Santa hat and put on a belated Christmas extravaganza for his gorgeous model girlfriend!!

The super-attractive couple reconnected on Thursday after spending time with their fams for the holidays ... and the Carolina Panthers stud pulled out all the stops with a bunch of gifts.

"It's never too late for Christmas and Santa's here!!!!!!!!!!," Culpo captioned the shot of McCaffrey under the tree while playing with a toy train.

The 23-year-old Pro Bowler kept the yuletide cheer going while rocking out to a rendition of "Feliz Navidad."

It's been one action-packed year for the duo since they started linking up back in May ... and they ended 2019 by celebrating McCaffrey becoming the 3rd player to ever rush AND receive 1,000 yards in one season.

BTW -- Culpo was there to personally congratulate her mans right after the game ... so yeah, the dude is winning on and off the field for sure.