Olivia Culpo Sports White-Hot Bikini During Cabo Vacay With Devon Windsor

Olivia Culpo Sports White-Hot Bikini In Cabo ... With Devon Windsor

10/31/2020 12:30 AM PT
Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor -- Scary Hot Cabo Vacation Shots
Launch Gallery
scary hot Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Olivia Culpo. Devon Windsor. Bikinis. Cabo.

Need we say more??

The 2020 SI Swim cover model and her friends took a trip down to Mexico this week for a getaway in paradise ... and OC and DW made sure to bring their best 2-pieces!!

BOAT BABES

The squad has been living it up the past few days -- from dinners to expensive boat rides to dancing to Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion's "WAP" -- with everyone looking equally happy and sexy the whole time.

OC's 23-year-old sister, Sophia, was also along for the ride ... and if you haven't been introduced to her in the past -- it's our pleasure to do the honor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It goes without saying Olivia's boo, Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey, ain't along for the trip -- he's currently fighting to get back on the field after suffering a high ankle sprain earlier in the season.

Of course, it's Halloween ... and we tried like hell to come up with a punny theme to go along with the holiday ... but can't think of anything.

So ... boo!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later