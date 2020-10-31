Olivia Culpo Sports White-Hot Bikini During Cabo Vacay With Devon Windsor

Need we say more??

The 2020 SI Swim cover model and her friends took a trip down to Mexico this week for a getaway in paradise ... and OC and DW made sure to bring their best 2-pieces!!

Play video content

The squad has been living it up the past few days -- from dinners to expensive boat rides to dancing to Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion's "WAP" -- with everyone looking equally happy and sexy the whole time.

OC's 23-year-old sister, Sophia, was also along for the ride ... and if you haven't been introduced to her in the past -- it's our pleasure to do the honor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It goes without saying Olivia's boo, Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey, ain't along for the trip -- he's currently fighting to get back on the field after suffering a high ankle sprain earlier in the season.

Of course, it's Halloween ... and we tried like hell to come up with a punny theme to go along with the holiday ... but can't think of anything.