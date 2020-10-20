Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Ripped Physique in Tiny Bikini For Bahamas Birthday Vacation

Breaking News

Lindsey Vonn came up with the perfect way to celebrate her birthday ... by throwing on her favorite bikinis and posting up on the beach in the Bahamas!!

The retired ski superstar and her closest friends took in all the sunny vibes for her 36th birthday ... but Vonn was the one handing out gifts via fire pics on her Instagram.

"36 and still in the mix!" Vonn said while sporting a sparkly brown 2-piece. "Thank you to everyone who sent me birthday wishes. 🙏🏻❤️"

The Olympian and NHL star hockey player P.K. Subban also posed for cute couple pics together ... with the 31-year-old saying he can't wait to "grow old" together.

As for the trip -- it looked fun as hell. Vonn and the crew went swimming with sharks, scuba diving and even caught their own lobster dinner!!

But, all vacations must come to an end ... and Vonn bookended the trip with one last shot on the beach.

"Until next time Bahamas... 👋🏻 #sadtoleave #nofilter."

Happy belated birthday, Lindsey ... we're already looking forward to next year's trip!!