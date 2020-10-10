Lindsey Vonn Auctioning Ski Speed Suits For Charity, 'Most Prized Possessions'

Lindsey Vonn is parting ways with her "most prized possessions" from her career ... by auctioning off her iconic ski speed suits ... and it's all for charity!!

The retired skiing superstar's annual fundraiser was put on hold due to COVID-19 ... but that couldn't stop the folks at the Lindsey Vonn Foundation from helping out her cause, so she opened up her closet to raise money instead.

"My jackets, helmets and WINNING RACE SUITS that I never wanted to part ways with will help support young girls and women through our scholarship program for educational and stem programs," Vonn said.

Among the suits include her epic "Captain America" suit, which was made for the U.S. Olympic team in 2017 ... the white and rainbow suit from her 54th World Cup win in 2012 ... and her U.S. Ski team jacket from 2016-2017.

The goal is to raise $200k for the LVF ... which will help provide resources for the youth.