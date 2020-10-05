Jared Goff's Model GF Christen Harper Sports Bikini For Rams Game Day

Breaking News

Jared Goff's smokin' hot model GF, Christen Harper, had the perfect setup to watch the L.A. Rams on Sunday ... supporting her man in a bikini at home!!

The 25-year-old NFL QB and 26-year-old SI Swim model have been dating for more than a year ... but fans aren't allowed at SoFi Stadium until further notice due to the COVID pandemic.

So, Harper had to improvise for L.A.'s home matchup against the Giants ... and her viewing party looks a lot more appealing than sitting around a bunch of drunk fans in a crowded stadium for several hours (no offense, SoFi. You're beautiful too).

"I guess watching football from home isn’t thaaaat bad 🏈," Harper said on IG ... with the Rams game visibly on display on the big screen TV behind her.

Goff and Harper sparked dating rumors as early as January '19 ... and went Best Buy official when TMZ Sports caught up with them at the electronics store a few months later.

As for Harper's gameday attire, maybe it's good luck -- L.A. won, 17-9, and Goff went 25-32 with 200 yards and a TD.