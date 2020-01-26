Cooper Kupp Defends Jared Goff ... I Promise He'll Be Fine!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Cooper Kupp is going to bat for his quarterback ... saying there's NOTHING wrong with Jared Goff -- and promising TMZ Sports JG is going to be just fine next season!!

"We have all the faith in the world in Jared," the Rams superstar receiver says. "Absolutely love him."

Of course, a lot of L.A. fans ain't exactly feeling the same way ... Goff saw his QB rating dip nearly 15 points to 86.5 this season, his touchdown passes fall from 32 to 22 and his interceptions rise from 12 to 16.

Jared Goff will cost the Rams $36 million next season: pic.twitter.com/EhzJLIFnhY — Cian (@Cianaf) December 16, 2019 @Cianaf

But, when we got Kupp out at LAX this week ... he told us there's ZERO panic in the Rams' locker room over their signal-caller.

"We're going to be just fine," the receiver says.

The Rams have already taken some steps to try to get Goff back to his 2018 form ... Sean McVay hired Kevin O'Connell to be the team's new OC, and Goff's already said he's stoked for that addition.