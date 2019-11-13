Rams' Robert Woods Defends Jared Goff He's No Bust and Worth the Money!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

L.A. Rams WR Robert Woods is going to bat for his QB Jared Goff -- telling TMZ Sports the team is still 100% behind Goff ... but acknowledges he's having a "rough year."

25-year-old Goff signed a $134 million contract extension in Sept. after leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2018 -- but the Rams are 5-4 in 2019 and Goff hasn't been playing great.

In fact, many critics are saying the Rams WAY overpaid the former #1 overall draft pick -- with some even suggesting the team needs to cut bait, ASAP.

But, now Woods ... who says Goff is still a monster with all the right skills -- tells us the QB just needs to get out of his funk.

"Jared's the same guy," Woods says ... "Still got that arm, still got that talent. It's just a rough year, it's a rough patch."

"He's just gotta put the ball in my hands and let's go," Woods joked ... "Just get it in your athletes' hands. Let us run! Let us do our work!"

Woods says he strongly believes the Rams are still solid playoff contenders and Goff is the QB that will lead 'em to the promised land.

As for Goff's stats -- he's thrown 11 TDs with 9 INTs this season. In 2018, Goff had 32 TDs and 12 INTs.

As for Robert's contract -- he's in the middle of a 5-year, $34 million contract which he signed in 2017 -- but believes he's got even BIGGER money coming his way down the line.